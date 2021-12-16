Parker’s Convenience Stores Donates $1 Million to Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation

The funds will support local causes and nonprofit organizations throughout Glynn, Mcintosh and Appling counties in Georgia.

Parker’s Convenience Stores presented a check for $1 million to Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation (CCGF) to support local causes and nonprofit organizations throughout Glynn, Mcintosh and Appling counties in Georgia.

Parker’s Convenience Stores President Patrick Parker presented a check to CCGF Executive Director Paul White at the Parker’s corporate office, located at 125 Marina Dr. on St. Simons Island, Ga. Over the years, Parker has supported a number of local organizations, including The St. Simons Land Trust, The Firebox Initiative, Coastal Georgia Historical Society, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and Christ Church Frederica.

CCGF has more than $50 million in assets and hosts nearly 100 distinct funds. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded millions of dollars in grants to community organizations.

“We want to increase our level of support for organizations in the community and to be actively engaged,” said Parker. “At Parker’s Convenience Stores, we are 100% committed to giving to local causes and want to raise our level of giving because we’re proud to be based here in Glynn County. We think it’s important to give back to the communities that have supported us over the years.”

Parker has deep roots on St. Simons Island and in the Golden Isles. In 1931, his grandparents bought property on St. Simons Island and opened several popular local businesses, from hotels to gas stations, that played an important role in the history of Glynn County.

Parker, the former chairman of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores (GACS), opened his first Parker’s convenience store on Ocean Blvd. on St. Simons Island in 1988 near Pier Village. Over the next 20 years, he strategically expanded the company, opening retail stores across Glynn County as well as in McIntosh County and Appling County. Today, Parker’s Convenience Stores proudly serves customers at 11 retail locations across southeastern Georgia while giving back to the community.