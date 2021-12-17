Couche-Tard Acquires Slidell Oil’s Purple Cow C-Stores, Wholesale Fuel Accounts

Alimentation Couche-Tard has acquired 17 convenience stores operating primarily under the Purple Cow banner as well as 23 wholesale fuel accounts across three southeastern states in an agreement with Slidell Oil Co. and related entities. The assets and accounts are owned and operated by Slidell Oil Co. of Slidell, La. The acquisition closed on Dec. 16, 2021.

Slidell Oil’s principal owners are brothers Keith and Brian Baker, third-generation owners who have managed the company since the early 2000s. Slidell Oil traces its roots back to the 1940s and has a proud history in both the convenience retail and wholesale fuels business, primarily in Louisiana and Alabama.

The Slidell Oil assets are large, modern, high-volume facilities that will complement the existing Circle K portfolio in the region. On the fuel side, the wholesale accounts will further complement Circle K’s wholesale fuels business.

“We are very pleased to add Slidell Oil’s high-quality locations and fueling assets to our growing footprint along the Gulf Coast,” said Alex Miller, Couche-Tard’s executive vice president of operation in North America and Global Commercial Optimization. “As we expand our presence in the area, we look forward to bringing the Circle K experience to new customers and making their lives a little easier every day.”

Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.