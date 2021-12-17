Love’s Opens Five New Locations

Love’s Travel Stops opened five stores in Heflin, Ala.; Kimball, S.D.; Fillmore, Utah; Leavenworth, Ind.; and Klamath Falls, Ore. The stores combined will add more than 380 truck parking spaces and more than 280 jobs to the communities they are located in.

“For only the second time in the history of Love’s, we’re opening five new locations in one day that will be ready to help get customers back on the road quickly and safely,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members in Klamath Falls, Heflin, Kimball, Fillmore and Leavenworth will provide customers the Highway Hospitality they expect when stopping at Love’s.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Klamath Falls, Ore.

More than 13,000 square feet

Carl’s Jr. (Opening Jan. 17)

94 truck parking spaces, 80 car parking spaces and seven diesel bays

Laundry facilities and five showers

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks and a fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Heflin, Ala.

More than 12,000 square feet

Bojangles (Opening Jan. 10)

72 truck parking spaces, 57 car parking spaces, four RV parking spaces, seven RV hookups and eight diesel bays

Laundry facilities and seven showers

CAT scale

Speedco (Opening later)

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks and a fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

Kimball, S.D.

More than 12,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (Opening Jan. 10)

68 truck parking spaces, 48 car parking spaces, five RV spaces and six diesel bays

Laundry facilities and five showers

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks and a fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

Fillmore, Utah

More than 11,000 square feet

Taco John’s (Opening Jan. 10)

73 truck parking spaces, 58 car parking spaces, two RV spaces and eight diesel bays

Laundry facilities (Opening later) and seven showers

CAT scale

Speedco (Opening later)

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks and a fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

Leavenworth, Ind.

More than 12,000 square feet

Hardee’s (Opening Feb. 14)

75 truck parking spaces, 50 car parking spaces, three RV parking spaces, nine RV hookups and seven diesel bays

Laundry facilities and five showers

CAT scale

Speedco (Opening later)

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks and a fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the following nonprofits in each town:

Klamath Falls, Ore.: The donation will be split between Mazama High School and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Department.

Heflin, Ala.: Hearts of Cleburne

Kimball, S.D.: Kimball Area Foundation

Fillmore, Utah: An organization will be chosen at a later date.

Leavenworth, Ind.: South Crawford Elementary School

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 34,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.