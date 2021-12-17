Clif Bar & Co. is launching the CLIF Pet nationally in early 2022. The CLIF Pet is the first venture of the Trailblazers Incubator, an in-house new ventures group built to deliver disruptive innovation and create sustainable business opportunities.

Overseen by Chief Innovation Officer Rizal Hamdallah, and led by Incubator Senior Director Greg Lok, the CLIF Pet is an introduction to plant-based pet snacks. CLIF Pet will start with three flavors of snacks for dogs with plans to build out the Pet portfolio in the near term.

Clif Bar & Co.

www.clifbar.com