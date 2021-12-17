Sustainable Salad Kits

Sabra and Fifth Season are introducing salad kits featuring sustainably farmed greens paired with creamy, plant-based hummus, guacamole and whole grains. The kits will launch in two flavorful varieties — Mediterranean Hummus Salad and Avocado Ranch Salad, both rolling out to Midwest and mid-Atlantic retailers. Thanks to an end-to-end automated growing, harvesting and packing system at Fifth Season, the salad meal kits will stay crisp for weeks, not days, in the fridge.

Sabra Dipping Co.

www.sabra.com

Fifth Season

www.fifthseasonfresh.com