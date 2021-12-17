White Castle Debuts Sliderverse Generative Art NFT Collection

Collaboration with Doodle Labs and digital media artist Che-Yu Wu brings burgers to the blockchain in celebration of chain's 100th birthday.

White Castle has partnered with Doodle Labs Corp. to release a generative art NFT collection on the Ethereum blockchain. The collection celebrates White Castle’s 100th birthday with a series of 5,001 NFTs by the celebrated digital media artist Che-Yu Wu.

The NFT collection will launch on Dec. 17, at noon EST, on Doodle Labs and is the first brand partnership powered by Art Blocks’ generative minting technology.

Doodle Labs is an NFT-focused company dedicated to bringing established artists and brands to the blockchain via generative art. On the Doodle Labs platform, all NFTs are generated by algorithm and minted at the time of purchase, creating a unique iteration in the one-of-one-of-x model.

White Castle, the well-known fast-food and consumer packaged goods company, has fueled creativity in its business and communities for a century. From inviting an award-winning fashion house to design their team member uniforms to commissioning augmented reality art for their food packaging, the iconic brand has always embraced the true spirit of originality.

The newly unveiled partnership with Che-Yu Wu to create the Sliderverse NFT Collection celebrates the next frontier of original creative expression and makes this cutting-edge art available to so many.

“Che-Yu brilliantly combines multi-media technology and art for a unique creative experience unlike any we’ve ever seen,” said White Castle Chief Marketing Officer Lynn Blashford. “We’re so appreciative of Doodle Labs for bringing us all together on the most Craveworthy NFT collection yet.”

The highly anticipated Doodle Labs and White Castle x Che-Yu Wu NFT drop is a pop culture collector’s dream. Che-Yu Wu, famous for his Sail-o-Bots NFT Collection (aka Sea Ham) and his 1/1 artworks on Foundation, created the Sliderverse NFT collection generatively, allowing unique variation in the components and stylistic treatment.

Charitable Component

A portion of the proceeds will directly support White Castle’s front-line team members in need through a Team Member Relief Fund and a Team Member Scholarship Fund for the benefit of team members and their families. Both funds are part of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation’s annual charitable giving efforts.

“From movies and pop culture to QSR tech innovations and their iconic Crave Cases, White Castle has always been a leader in both culture and technology,” said Doodle Labs founder Matthew Dweck. “To have them embrace a generative art NFT collection in collaboration with incredibly talented Che-Yu Wu just proves how current and forward-thinking they are as a company. This collection has the ingredients for a cultural iconic moment that will last the test of time.”

White Castle’s exclusive licensing agency, Brandgenuity, is managing the development and rollout of the NFT program.

Doodle Labs is dedicated to bringing established IRL artists and brands to the blockchain in an authentic manner. The platform is powered by Art Blocks generative minting technology, producing high-quality one-of-one-of-x NFTS written on chain. For more information, visit doodlelabs.io.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide.