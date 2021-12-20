Couche-Tard Acquires Pic Quik

The acquisition includes 19 c-stores and two non-operating properties across New Mexico.

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced that it has acquired 19 convenience stores and two non-operating properties from Pic Quik across New Mexico.

The sites, located predominantly in southern New Mexico, are a strategic fit with Couche-Tard’s existing network.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Pic Quik locations and team to our Circle K family in New Mexico,” said Alex Miller, Couche-Tard’s executive vice president of operations in North America and global commercial optimization. “With this acquisition, we will be able to build on our strong network in the state and grow our mission of making our customers’ lives a little easier every day.”

Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which 10,800 offer road transportation fuel.