Mint Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, known as Chance the Rapper, has created a new Ben & Jerry’s flavor — Mint Chocolate Chance, with a cool mint base and fudgy chocolate brownies. The flavor was inspired by Chance’s own favorite concoction growing up, when he would add his mother’s brownies to mint ice cream. The Ben & Jerry’s version is available as both ice cream and a sunflower butter-based non-dairy dessert.

A percentage of proceeds will benefit Chance the Rapper’s five-year-old nonprofit, SocialWorks. Mint Chocolate Chance will appear on shelves across the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022. It will be a full-time flavor with a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.49.

Ben & Jerry’s

benjerry.com