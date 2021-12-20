OnCue Fundraiser Supports Local Schools

OnCue, the Stillwater-based convenience store chain, recently sold thousands of “Support Local Schools” fundraiser cups, giving 50 cents from every cup to each store’s local school district for a total of over $15,000.

“We love supporting local schools through our reusable cups each year,” said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. “It allows us to focus funds in the specific communities where we all live and work. Thank you to all of our dedicated employees and customers who make the fundraising cups so special each year.”

The cup campaign ran from July to the end of September. OnCue operates stores in 24 Oklahoma school districts, each of which was a recipient of the $15,000 gift.

It’s the fourth consecutive year OnCue has offered the Support Local Schools cups. The program has amounted to over $75,000 in donations for local schools since 2018.

OnCue is a growing innovator in the Oklahoma and Texas convenience store market. Founded in 1966, the chain has expanded to more than 75 locations with more than 1,400 employees.