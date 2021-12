Hershey revealed a new holiday innovation for the season: York Peppermint Pattie Snowflakes — now available in a bag all by themselves — are snowflake-shaped treats that deliver a minty filling wrapped in dark chocolate. They are available for a limited time only nationwide in a 7.8-ounce bag with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.99, a 9.6-ounce bag with a SRP of $3.49 and a 16-ounce bag with a SRP of $5.99.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com