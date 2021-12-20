Survey Finds Three Out of Four Americans Use CBD Products

Consumption by ages 25-45 now higher than 80%, while nearly all respondents believe CBD products offer healthy benefits.

Artisanal CBD company Green Element this week published the results of new, original research done in collaboration with research firm Pollfish detailing the continued explosive growth of CBD awareness and usage, particularly among affluent professionals in their 30s and 40s.

The data includes findings on CBD use, consumer perception, user demographics and more.

“We can now say that three out of four of Americans are using CBD products,” said Green Element CEO Doug McHart. “That’s great news for our industry but it’s better news for those CBD consumers who are alleviating pain, reducing anxiety and improving their quality of life.”

According to the survey results, 74% of respondents say they use CBD products. That’s up from 33% in 2020 and just 14% in 2019. The top uses of CBD consumers are relieving stress and anxiety.

McHart explained that the new data draws a comprehensive and striking image of those consumers: They’re educated, upper income, professional families. They’re smart and they’re choosing to take charge of their family’s health.”

According to Green Element research:·

97% of Americans believe that CBD products offer health benefits

40% of Americans now use CBD for stress or anxiety

4% of CBD consumers earn $150,000 per year or more

CBD usage exceeds 80% in the 25-35 and 35-45 age brackets

All data found within the report is based on an online survey commissioned by Green Element and conducted online by Pollfish. The survey polled 1,000 adult Americans ages 18 and up on Nov. 12, 2021. All respondents were asked to answer all questions truthfully and to the best of their abilities.

To read the complete report, visit: https://greenelementcbd.com/pages/cbd-usage-2021.