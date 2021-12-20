Thorntons Commits to Aid in Disaster Recovery

Kentucky-based convenience chain pledges portion of dispensed beverage receipts up to $100,000 to help communities ravaged by recent tornadoes.

In response to the recent deadly and devastating storms, Thorntons is committing up to $100,000 to support disaster recovery efforts in some of the hardest hit communities, including in the company’s home state of Kentucky.

Thorntons cares about its communities and is inviting guests to join them in raising funds to help the areas that are in most need of resources to recover and rebuild following the devastating impact. From now until Christmas day, Thorntons will donate 10 cents, up to $100,000 total, from the purchase of every cup of coffee, tea, fountain soda or FizzFreez — any size. The funds will be donated to disaster relief charities currently aiding in the recovery.

“Thorntons Cares about all of the communities where we operate and Kentucky is our home,” said Thorntons President Debi Boffa. “We have a longstanding commitment to supporting our communities and want to help people impacted by the recent tornados. Our hearts go out to all those facing devastation and loss. It is our sincere hope that these funds will make a significant and meaningful difference to their lives.”

Guests may stop in at any Thorntons location to purchase their beverage of choice to contribute to the company’s fundraising efforts. Shoppers may visit www.mythorntons.com/locations to find their most convenient on-the-go location.

The company invites its vendor partners and other local businesses to join in the fundraising efforts to make a difference where it’s needed most.

Thorntons has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to hunger relief through partnerships with local hunger relief charities including food donations, suggestive selling programs, guest product donations and financial contributions.

Based in Louisville and now part of the bp portfolio, Thorntons operates more than 200 stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons has its own fuel terminal, blending plants, transportation fleet and commissary.