Delta-8 THC 750-Milligram and 1500-Milligram Gummies

Enjoy Hemp launched new Delta-8 THC gummies, available in both 750-milligram and 1500-milligram varieties. Providing 50 milligrams per gummy, the 750-milligram, 15-count is available for $39.99 and the 1500-milligram, 30-count is $59.99.

Relief (Strawberry) — This blend of anti-inflammatory terpenes infused in Enjoy Hemp’s hybrid blend of strawberry gummies may help consumers with stress.

Euphoria (Blue Raspberry) — This blend of Sativa terpene-infused blue raspberry gummies will “have users headed to a state of euphoria.”

Uplift (Mango) — This blend of Sativa terpene-infused gummies in mango may help consumers with “the perfect daytime or uplifting blend.”

Relaxation (Pineapple) — This blend of Indica terpenes infused in Enjoy Hemp’s pineapple gummies may help users chill and relax.

