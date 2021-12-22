Five New Ice Cream Flavors

Perry’s Ice Cream Co. is introducing five new retail products for spring 2022. Also in the 2022 lineup for release are three new three-gallon tub flavors for scoop shop and foodservice customers.

The new retail flavors are:

Chocolate Hazelnut: Chocolate hazelnut ice cream with hazelnut fudge swirls (1.5 quarts)

Peanut Butter Swirl: Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter swirls (1.5 quarts)

Piece of Cake: Yellow cake ice cream with thick chocolate frosting and pound cake pieces (16 ounces)

Key Lime Pie: Key lime frozen yogurt with graham cracker swirls (1.5 quarts)

Caramel Macchiato Barista Bars (six-pack)

