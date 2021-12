Doritos is introducing new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch for the new year, a flavored tortilla chip that is an all-new mashup that combines the classic Cool Ranch flavor with a spicy, bold crunch. Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch will soon be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide. The product is available in 9.25-ounce bags for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.79 and 2.75-ounce bags for a SRP of $2.19.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com