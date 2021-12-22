Maverik Sweepstakes Winner Equipped for Adventure

Utah newlywed’s loyalty points bring him new Chevy Silverado, Polaris RZR and travel trailer to create his own adventures, compliments of 11-state c-store chain.

The holiday season got a little brighter for Brigham City, Utah, resident Adam P., when he won Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop’s “Boundless” presented by Coca-Cola’s 2021 Grand Sweepstakes on Friday, Dec. 17, in Salt Lake City.

Adam was one of four randomly selected finalists who came out to the rooftop of Maverik’s Base Camp corporate headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City for the chance of winning Maverik’s annual sweepstake’s ultimate prize. He was selected the winner by the host randomly choosing Diet Coke, to which he was randomly selected.

Adam and his wife Katie accepted the prizes. Adam said,

“I just got married in August,” said Adam when accepting the prize along with his wife. “This win is a major bonus to an exciting year! I love Maverik and often eat for free because of all the Adventure Club Trail Points I save up for BonFire food.”

The first thing he and his wife are going to do, he said, is take his grandparents in St. George for an adventure ride. Adam is a Maverik Adventure Club loyalty member whose favorite local store is at 2577 South Weber Dr.

The other three finalists included two Utah residents and one from Wyoming, who each won a year of free Coca-Cola and a $500 Maverik gift card.

The Boundless Sweepstakes was part of Maverik’s ongoing series of sweepstakes in partnership with popular brands to offer customers adventure-themed prizes throughout the year. In 2021, Maverik’s series included 16 total sweepstakes, 38 winners across 5 states, 16 adventure-themed prizes totaling over $360,000 and 10 brands represented in partnerships. Thus far in 2021, over 200,000 customers have entered sweepstakes, with 51.6 million trail points entered to win.

All customers across 11 states within Maverik’s operating region, excluding California, can enter to win by submitting Trail Points collected through purchases at Maverik convenience store locations. To begin earning Trail Points to use for future Maverik sweepstakes, customers can join the Adventure Club by downloading Maverik’s digital app.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop fuels adventures in more than 360 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. The chain’s footprint touches the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.