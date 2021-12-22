Stewart’s Shops Offers Free Coffee on New Year’s Eve

Customers can get any size coffee, tea or hot chocolate on Friday, Dec. 31.

On Friday, Dec. 31, customers can stop into Stewart’s Shops and enjoy any size coffee, tea or hot chocolate for free. All Stewart’s Shops locations will be offering free coffee from 6 p.m. to close.

Customers will be able to choose from House Blend, Decaf, Richer Roast, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Maple French Toast, Blueberry Crumble or the limited-edition Gingerbread Spice. Guests can make it just the way they like it with their choice of creamers and sweeteners.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 335 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.