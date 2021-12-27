Easy-to-Use Tire Inflator

Lucas Oil Products has introduced a new essential roadside safety product just in time for the winter travel season. The Lucas Tire Inflator is an easy-to-use, non-flammable tire inflator and sealer for use in all passenger vehicles to quickly seal punctures and re-inflate a damaged tire. It is safe for temporary tire repair, requires no tools, works fast, is tire sensor safe and is VOC-compliant in all 50 states. The Lucas Tire Inflator is available at select retail stores and features an easy-to-use hose applicator.

Lucas Oil Products

www.lucasoil.com