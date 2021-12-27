Study Suggests CBD Improves Well-Being by 71%

Across all health outcomes, the largest improvements among participants were observed within the first week.

Among the results of a new study by healthtech B-corp Radicle Science, participants experienced a 71% improvement in their well-being on average.

Thirteen U.S. brands were included in the Radicle Advancing CBD Education and Science (ACES) study of nearly 3,000 participants to determine whether botanical products containing CBD deliver therapeutic benefits across five health outcomes, including well-being, quality of life, longer-term pain, feelings of anxiety and sleep quality.

Initial findings indicate a significant number of participants experienced clinically meaningful improvements, meaning they realized distinct and palpable improvements in quality of life through improvements in the respective health outcomes studied. Across all health outcomes, the largest improvements were observed within the first week.

Key findings include a 71% improvement in participants’ well-being, on average; 63% experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in anxiety; 61% experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in sleep quality; 47% experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in pain; and 61% reported an effect within one to four hours of taking their product.

“Our audacious mission is to create the new standard of trust and transparency consumers deserve and healthcare providers demand on these widely accessible potential therapies,” said Pelin Thorogood, co-founder and Executive Chair of Radicle Science. “The large-scale and intentional heterogeneity of our studies can transform these consumer health products into democratized precision solutions.”

Radicle ACES, which launched in August and was completed in record time prior to Thanksgiving, employed validated, standardized health indices to gather real-world health outcomes from a diverse population across a variety of ethnicities, age groups, geographies, behavioral habits, and pre-existing health conditions. The four-week study leveraged a unique virtual, direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach to achieve the desired participant population heterogeneity and study execution speed.

The Radicle approach eliminates all physical infrastructure and instead collects data directly from participants as they go about their day-to-day life, in their real world environment. A full report of the anonymized, aggregate findings will be released in early 2022.