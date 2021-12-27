Rutter’s Children’s Charities Supports Secret Santa Program

Rutter’s Children’s Charities is closing out 2021 with their annual Secret Santa donations. Secret Santa gives selected Rutter’s employees the opportunity to choose an eligible charity and Rutter’s Children’s Charities donates $1,000 to that organization. This year, 75 employees were chosen to participate, totaling $75,000 in donations. The selected charities have a focus on children, education, and local community efforts.

“Having Rutter’s employees select donations towards organizations they’re passionate about, is one of our favorite things to do each year,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “We’re thrilled expand our Secret Santa Program again in 2021 to 75 employees, and $75,000, in order to support more local organizations.”

The Secret Santa program began in 2016 as a way to direct donations back to local organizations during the holiday season. Giving back to the communities in which Rutter’s operates, is an important part of Rutter’s Children’s Charities’ mission. The Secret Santa program has grown over the years, and has donated more than $282,000 to various local charities, since its inception.

For a full list of the 2021 donation recipients or for more information about Rutter’s Children’s Charities’ Secret Santa Program, visit https://www.rutters.com/secret-santa/.

Rutter’s is a privately-held convenience store chain based in Central Pennsylvania. The company operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.