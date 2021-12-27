S&G Stores Acquires Barney’s Convenience Stores

Barney’s Convenience Stores sold 12 convenience stores to S&G Stores. Barney’s, headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, started in 1966 as Big Barney Auto Wash and has since evolved into Barney’s Convenience Stores. It has approximately 100 employees, and 11 of the 12 stores are branded BP and one is branded as an Amoco.

S&G Stores, headquartered in Sylvania, Ohio, started in 1999 as Stop and Go Stores. Dan Ridi, founder and CEO, has continued his growth strategy from purchasing other convenience store chains in the Toledo, Ohio market. This includes 17 In and Out Marts from the Esser family in 2014, 11 Shaffer Oil stores in Dayton, Ohio and surrounding area in July 2019, Toledo-based Stop and Shop stores in June 2020, other one- and two-store purchases, and now Barney’s. This takes the S&G portfolio of stores to 74.

Ridi stated that S&G is squarely positioned to continue growing throughout the Midwest. Ridi continued by stating the Barney’s employees are being retained and the sites will operate under the BP brand.