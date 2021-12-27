Toffee Crunch and Ultimate Chocolate Oreos

Oreo is launching two new cookie flavors nationwide on Jan. 3, 2022 — Oreo Ultimate Chocolate and Oreo Toffee Crunch. They both have a suggested retail price of $4.29. New Oreo Ultimate Chocolate cookies feature three unique layers of white, milk and dark chocolate creme. The limited-edition cookie will be available while supplies last. Rich and chewy, new Oreo Toffee Crunch cookies feature toffee-flavored creme with sugar crystals for a cookie crunch. This cookie will be a new permanent addition to the Oreo family.

Mondelez International

www.mondelezinternational.com