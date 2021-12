N!CK’s Triple Choklad Cookie Kram is the newest addition to the N!CK’s Swedish-style snack family. The Triple Choklad Cookie Kram is one of the biggest, better-for-you ice cream sandwiches on the market. Plus, the Triple Choklad flavor is a great snack for every chocolate lover. It has chocolaty flavors between two chocolate cookies. Coming in at 230 calories, this keto-friendly snack would work well for new year resolutions or just to enjoy as a dessert.

