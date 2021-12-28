Dandy Donates 100,000 Meals to Local Food Banks

The gifts, totaling $25,000, were given to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

This holiday season, Dandy recently provided gifts totaling $25,000 to both the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in an attempt to support local organizations fighting to end hunger and food insecurity in Pennsylvania and New York.

Dandy’s $15,000 donation to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier specifically funds the organization’s BackPack program, which supports the one in five children in the Southern Tier who face food insecurity every day. The program provides packs of nutritious, kid-friendly food on Fridays and before holiday breaks at school.

The company also donated $10,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s ElderShare program. This program provides a monthly box of food to seniors 60 years of age or older who meet income guideline requirements. The funds provided by Dandy specifically support the Central PA Food Bank’s ElderShare clients who are located within the distribution area of Bradford County. Together, these gifts amount to more than 100,000 meals for children and seniors in the Twin Tiers.

“Dandy is happy to make this important contribution to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Central PA Food Bank. Keeping our customers fed is Dandy’s mission, and when our charitable contributions support organizations whose mission aligns with ours, it’s a perfect match. We’re proud to partner with impactful organizations that fight hunger and food insecurity every day,“ said Bill Bustin,

Dandy’s marketing director.