How Can C-Stores Upsell Candy?

Upselling — the sales technique by which a retail establishment convinces a customer to purchase more expensive items, upgrades or add-ons to generate additional revenue — can bolster a bottom line. So how can convenience stores upsell candy?

The answer lies in employee education and motivation, strong promotional offers and effective marketing and merchandising.

Two things are obvious: One, for an upsell offer such as ‘two-fers,’ bundled items or larger package sizes to be effective, it must make sense by increasing value for the consumer. Two, the c-store staffer must have some knowledge of the products and promotional offers — and be motivated to put in the necessary effort with the customer. Both facets must be backed by effective marketing, from advertisements to in-store signage and merchandising. Here are some tips: