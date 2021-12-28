How Can C-Stores Upsell Candy?

Upselling — the sales technique by which a retail establishment convinces a customer to purchase more expensive items, upgrades or add-ons to generate additional revenue — can bolster a bottom line. So how can convenience stores upsell candy?
The answer lies in employee education and motivation, strong promotional offers and effective marketing and merchandising.
Two things are obvious: One, for an upsell offer such as ‘two-fers,’ bundled items or larger package sizes to be effective, it must make sense by increasing value for the consumer. Two, the c-store staffer must have some knowledge of the products and promotional offers — and be motivated to put in the necessary effort with the customer. Both facets must be backed by effective marketing, from advertisements to in-store signage and merchandising. Here are some tips:
- Bundled offers make upselling almost effortless, as the thinking has already been done for the consumer, and the added value speaks for itself.
- Staff members should be encouraged to ask customers relevant questions. The more they know about the customer’s desires and desired price range, the more effectively they can upsell and build a larger dollar ring.
- Another effective technique is for an employee to actually show the consumer the product they hope to upsell. Visual aids help create a more powerful inducement.
- Letting cashiers in on the upsell can drive home the value offering and increase the ring.
- Have employees speak in round numbers so as not to unduly confuse customers.
- Retail sales professionals speak of the ‘rule of three.’ While customers will hopefully not leave the store with just a single item, they should also not be bombarded with recommended products. Three is widely considered the maximum number of items that store personnel. should aim for.
- Store personnel should make it clear to customers that their goal is not to get them to spend more money, but to maximize their satisfaction and value. Sincerity sells.