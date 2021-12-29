Annual Report Tracks 2021’s Top Delivery Trends

Top convenience items ordered through the DoorDash app were chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, lemon-lime soda and mac and cheese bites, and top foodservice items included french fries, chicken nuggets and gyro bowls.

DoorDash’s recently released, third-annual Deep Dish Report checks in on popular food and other trends across the globe over the past year using DashPass and DoorDash order data.

Notably, french fries came in at No. 1 on the top-ordered food list. DoorDash saw an increase in a variety of different fries, including cilantro lime fries (341% increase), waffle fries (178% increase), garlic fries (127% increase), and of course classic fries (130% increase).

Convenience

In the convenience category, ice cream reigns supreme, with the most popular items for late-night snackers including chocolate fudge brownie ice cream, mint ice cream, vanilla ice cream, sweet tea and buttercream cookies.

Other top convenience products include:

Chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream Lemon-lime soda Mac and cheese bites Peanut butter cups Energy drink Sour cream and onion potato chips Sour gummy worms Beef jerky Frosted mini doughnuts Pickle bites

Grocery

The pandemic reshaped how consumers shop, eat and work. As many people continue to work from home, DoorDash has seen a rise in online grocery shopping.

Saturday was the most popular day to get groceries, with most orders coming in around dinner time.

Produce and pantry staples topped the list, with people stocking up on items like strawberries, sour cream, bread, bananas, avocado, roma tomatoes, milk and eggs.

Bananas may be the top-ordered item, but the runners up for the top produce item across the country are avocados and roma tomatoes.

Adult Beverage

This year, DoorDash expanded its marketplace offering with alcohol delivery; customers were able to get their drink of choice on-demand through the DoorDash app.

Top wines included Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio and Prosecco

Top spirits included Casamigos tequila, Tito’s Vodka and Hennessy Cognac

DoorDash customers treat their furry friends to a life of luxury, with top selling pet items including lavender grooming wipes, peanut treats and toys like tennis ball squeakers and teasers.

Foodservice

Last year was all about comfort, but as we entered a new year, people began to branch out, trying out a variety of different cuisines and recipes, from avocado eggrolls to spicy fusilli pasta and brown sugar tater tots.

The top 20 ordered items in 2021 were: