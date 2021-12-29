Marathon’s Los Angeles Refinery Hosts Golf Fundraiser

The 2021 Golf Tournament Fundraiser, sponsored by the Marathon Petroleum Los Angeles refinery employees and contractors and supported by the Contractor Safet Council, raised more than $260,000.

Held at the picturesque El Dorado Park Course in Long Beach, the charitable event’s money raised will directly support low-income youth and families of the California YMCAs in Long Beach, Carson-Gardena and Wilmington.

“Wow! We cannot thank Marathon’s Los Angeles refinery and the Contractor Safety Council enough for always stepping up to support our community and the countless families these dollars will work to support for years to come,” said Yolanda de la Torre, executive director of Wilmington and Gardena-Carson’s YMCAs.

Because the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the president of the Contractor Safety Council at the Los Angeles refinery, Michael Serrano, said it was more important than ever to make sure the event and fundraiser was a big success this year.

“We want to thank our employees and contractors but also the organizing committee and all of the volunteers who helped us make this year’s event such a success,” said Brad Levi, Los Angeles refinery vice president. “Every year, I’m amazed by the generosity our employees and contractors display — with a shared goal to make our communities safer, stronger and healthier.”