Optimum Nutrition has launched a new flavor of its Amin.o. Energy + Electrolytes Sparkling Hydration drink — Orange Blast. The lightly carbonated drink offers a combination of 100 milligrams of caffeine derived from natural sources like green tea and green coffee bean extract and has five grams of amino acids and electrolytes to support energy, focus, hydration and recovery.

