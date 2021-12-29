Stewart’s Shops Matches $1 Million in Donations

The over $2 million in funds will support nonprofit charities benefitting children in Stewart's communities.

Stewart’s Shops announced that its Holiday Match Program was once again a success, with customers donating more than $1,006,928.

For 35 years, the Stewart’s Holiday Match program has matched each donation, penny for penny, dollar for dollar. This year, with the Holiday Match, Stewart’s raised over $2 million. These funds will stay in local communities to support nonprofit charities benefitting children.

It’s been reported that many fundraising organizations spend 30% or more on overhead expenses. Stewart’s Holiday Match Program has no administrative fees and covers all the expenses. This means 100% of the funds are distributed after being matched by Stewart’s. Funding may go to a little league team, a local food pantry or an arts program at the library.

Each week, a different Holiday Match recipient is highlighted, such as Things of My Very Own, a nonprofit organization that provides crisis intervention services to children impacted by extensive abuse or neglect. The organization also helps children at risk of a child protective services intervention due to lack of necessities. Things of My Very Own has helped children in 11 counties across New York’s Capital Region and surrounding areas.

Holiday Match funds were collected from Thanksgiving through Christmas Day in each of the 354 shops.

Organizations are encouraged to apply for funding online. The deadline for submission is Jan. 31, 2022. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18 and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization. A listing of all the local organizations that received funds last season is available online.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates across New York and southern Vermont. Its 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.