Neon Marketplace Opens New Rhode Island Store

Neon Marketplace announced the opening of its new 5,500-square-foot location in Warwick, R.I., which also features 900 square feet of outdoor seating with heat lamps.

The marketplace offers a full menu of fresh, on-the-go food and beverage items, such as artisan-style pizza prepared in an 800-degree brick oven, hot and cold grinders, burgers and chicken sandwiches, savory sweets and premium bean-to-cup coffees and espresso beverages. The store will also have a drive-through. Neon’s vision is to develop a food and energy marketplace.

“We are thrilled to bring Neon Marketplace’s model of modern convenience to Warwick (and soon Seekonk), both busy hubs of commerce,” said Peter Rasmussen, director of operations for Neon Marketplace. “Neon prides itself on offering premium products at bright, clean and technology-driven stores. Neon is your energy headquarters where Tesla Superchargers are offered, as well as gasoline and diesel. We provide the same great low price for fuel for all customers no matter what form of payment they choose and do not force anyone to join a club or discount program to save at the pump.”

Neon Marketplace-Warwick is located at 1776 Post Road, around the corner from T.F. Green Airport. Neon Marketplace-Seekonk in Massachusetts will open soon at 965 Fall River Ave. Both locations will be open 24/7.

Neon Marketplace’s two new locations have brought over 50 careers to each of their respective communities, offering competitive wages of up to $17 per hour for colleagues and up to $100,00 for general managers. The Warwick and Seekonk stores have also partnered with We Share Hope, a local nonprofit food rescue operation that provides food and other necessities for those most in need in the community.

Neon Marketplace is opening 10 locations by the end of 2022, with a long-term goal to develop the New England market to 150-plus stores over the next five years. Warwick joins Middletown and Portsmouth as the first Rhode Island locations.