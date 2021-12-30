New Pasta Sauce Packaging

RAGÚ announced a major brand relaunch, which includes a packaging redesign across the entire range of RAGÚ varieties, sizes and packaging formats as well as a new marketing campaign. The campaign plays off the brand’s rich heritage and the iconic cap on every jar of RAGÚ. The new, fully integrated marketing campaign, created by Digitas Chicago, is flighted to hit TV, digital, print, audio, social and in-store media platforms over the coming months. The RAGÚ packaging redesign makes the most of the iconic yellow RAGÚ cap by carrying it across the whole range of jars and jugs.

