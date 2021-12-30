Quorn Foods USA Appoints New VP Foodservice

Former Ferrara, Mondelez and Kraft exec Kevin Eiden will guide existing foodservice sales in profit growth, strategy and innovation.

Quorn Foods USA, a leader in meatless protein solutions to both retail and foodservice, has appointed Kevin Eiden as its vice president of foodservice.

Eiden is a foodservice leader with deep expertise in building high performing teams to deliver transformational growth across the industry. In his new role at Quorn Foods, Eiden will be responsible for long-term sales and profit growth, strategy and innovation. In addition, Eiden will also manage the existing foodservice sales network.

“We are very excited to have Kevin join our company to lead this channel,” said Quorn Foods USA President Judd Zusel. “Kevin’s industry experience and leadership roles will have an immediate positive impact as we continue to execute our U.S. growth plans.”

Prior to Quorn Foods, Eiden held senior positions with Ferrara Candy Co., Mondelez International and Kraft Foods, where he led multiple teams to exponential growth in both revenue and margin.

Quorn Foods is a global market leader in meat alternative foods with nearly 8 billion meals served since 1985. Headquartered in the U.K., with a U.S. office in Chicago, Quorn offers a wide assortment of frozen and refrigerated meat alternative product to appeal to the rapidly expanding group of consumers wanting to reduce their meat consumption.

Because the growing population needs sustainably produced protein that is also healthy, Quorn takes a different approach. All Quorn products are made from mycoprotein, a source of high-quality protein that is low in saturated fat and contains no cholesterol.