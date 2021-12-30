Single-Serve, Low-Calories Wines

MYX Beverage, a company created by Nicki Minaj, released new lower-calorie and low-alcohol wines. MYX Light Chardonnay is a slightly dry wine with fresh, crisp notes of apple, Romagna pear and lemon. MYX Light Rosé is refreshing and made from Barbera grapes, showcasing hints of strawberry, raspberry and citrus.

The drinks have 75 calories per five-ounce serving, 125 calories per 250-milliliter can and 13 grams total carbs per 250-milliliter can. They are 5% ABV and sold in four-packs. Imported from Italy, they are gluten-free and kosher-certified. They have a suggested retail price of $12 per four-pack.

MYX Beverage

www.myxfusions.com