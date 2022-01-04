2022: A Year for Strategic Innovation

The National Advisory Group (NAG) takes a look at the industry's growth plans for the next 12 months.

As we head into 2022 and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, leadership and good business decisions are necessary for success. The pandemic did many things to retail, the least of which was to require people in positions of power to make business-altering decisions that will have a long-term impact on the future of their companies.

Leaders today must be forward-thinking, strategically flexible and adaptable, with a willingness to challenge the status quo and conventional wisdom. Leaders must have a healthy disregard for the impossible and the skillset to think strategically and plan systematically. For example, What digital and customer experience initiatives do you have planned for 2022? What do you see as the top trends coming in 2022? What are your top goals for your food business in 2022?

The National Advisory Group (NAG) is looking to gauge the industry’s big picture growth plans and strategic initiatives for the next 12 months. We have developed a survey which will be compiled and presented (anonymously) during the annual NAG Conference, held in La Jolla, California, March 27-30, 2022.

These insights will be made available exclusively to conference attendees. We encourage you to complete the following survey and attend the conference to receive the full benefit of the analysis, insights, and live discussion.

