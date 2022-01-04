Big Y Offers Online Same-Day Service

Same-day pickup is now available at select locations via the retailer's e-commerce platform, myPicks Online Ordering, if the order is placed by 10 a.m.

Big Y’s e-commerce platform, myPicks Online Ordering, now offers same-day order and pickup from select locations. Big Y customers can now place orders online up until 10 a.m. for pickup later that same afternoon.

myPicks provides a free, easy and contactless shopping experience for Big Y customers with no additional fees. It’s another way for customers to shop for groceries with the ease of choosing when and how they want to shop.

Of course, Big Y customers can continue to enjoy the sights and smells of an in-store shopping experience or they can visit the website for alternative home delivery options.

“I am particularly excited about the implementation of same-day order and pickup. … Having the added flexibility to put your order in and pickup on the same day will help save time and alleviate stress. I’m grateful to our team for bringing the best e-commerce experience to our customers,” said Christian P. D’Amour, Big Y’s director of e-commerce.

Big Y Foods operates 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with almost 12,000 employees.