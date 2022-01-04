Maverik Adds Alkaline88 Water to Its 370-Plus Stores

The Alkaline Water Co.’s Alkaline88 products will soon be available in the more than 370 Maverik convenience store locations across 12 western states.

“Maverik is well-respected, recognized as a premier convenience retailer, and is the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West,” said The Alkaline Water Company President and CEO Ricky Wright. “They exemplify the best that a convenience store has to offer and are highly regarded as marketing innovators in this retail channel. Maverik’s footprint is ideal for Alkaline88 to further increase our market share in some of our strongest Southwest states, while also expanding into key target states in the Northwest.”

Wright added that the stores will be carrying Alkaline88’s flagship one-gallon bottles. Maverik stores are located in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The Alkaline Water Co. bills itself as the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., The Alkaline Water Co.’s flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options.

With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes, and boasts its trademarked label “Clean Beverage.”