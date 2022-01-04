TA Express to Convert Broken Wheel Travel Center to Newest Wyoming Location

The travel center will feature 10 fueling positions, 100 truck parking spaces and 40 car parking spaces, plus Krispy Krunchy Chicken and a full-service restaurant in-store.

TravelCenters of America (TA) announced plans to open a new TA Express in Douglas, Wyo., in late 2022. The current Broken Wheel Travel Center will convert to the TA Express brand.

TA Express Douglas will be located on I-25 between Cheyenne, Wyo., and Billings, Mo.

Amenities will include gasoline with 10 fueling positions, truck diesel with five fueling positions — all with DEF, approximately 100 truck parking spaces and approximately 40 car parking spaces.

It will also have four showers, a driver’s lounge, laundry facilities, a CAT Scale, a Krispy Krunchy Chicken quick-service restaurant and a full-service restaurant.