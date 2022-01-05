PFMA Board Welcomes McLane’s Charles Irons

Irons brings experience coordinating market efforts across Northeast US, tobacco industry expertise as well as training and mentoring work.

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association this week welcomed Charles Irons, market director for McLane Co., to its board of directors.

In 2009, Irons started his career with McLane Co. as market director. He has led management responsibilities for Circle K, Thorntons, TravelCenters of America, Speedway, EG America and QuickChek, along with several regional accounts. Currently, he is responsible for teammates in the Northeast portion of the United States, which encompasses 13 states.

Irons was a mentor during the first McLane Sales Mentoring Program and led new sales hire training nationally.

Irons spent the first part of his career working as a division manager in North Alabama for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. He managed 2,400 accounts and 10 sales representatives. In this role, he oversaw sales responsibilities for 15 distributor accounts and 24 convenience store accounts. Irons developed marketing plans for six specific geographical assignments during his tenure.

“We are excited to welcome Charles and the experience he brings to the PFMA board of directors,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of PFMA. “McLane is a longtime supporter of the association, and we value having their voice on the board.”

Irons graduated from the University of North Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. He is a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Irons has also served as president of the Kentucky Wholesale and Distributor Association, executive board member of the Kentucky Grocers and Convenience Store Association, president of Austin Touchdown Club and Decatur Youth Soccer.

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, a statewide trade association, advocates the views of nearly 800 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 4,000 stores and employ more than 250,000 Pennsylvanians.