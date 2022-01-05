Stewart’s Opens First of 20 New Shops Planned for 2022

A former Blueox location in Hamilton, N.Y., has been remodeled into the latest Stewart’s Shops store.

The new shop has a large footprint, inside and out. Outside is plenty parking, outdoor seating and gas pumps. The interior of the shop has a spacious food bar, a beer cave, extra seating and a cone counter for Stewart’s Shops’ award-winning ice cream. Customers can stop in and grab Stewart’s staples like chili, milkshakes, Refreshers and Eggwiches.

In 2022, Stewart’s plans on 20 new shops in total — 13 rebuilds and seven new-to-market shops — covering every corner of its market area. The new shop in Hamilton is part of its continuous commitment to invest in its communities and meet the growing needs of its customers, offering a wider variety of food and beverage options.

Stewart’s has chocolate options year-round, with chocolate bars, chocolate milk, the new chocolate raspberry coffee, and the award-winning chocolate ice cream and milk chocolate gelato.

The grand opening of the Hamilton Stewart’s Shop will be held on Friday, Jan. 28 all day. In honor of the grand opening, Stewart’s will be making a $2,000 donation to the Hamilton Emerald Foundation to help with their mission of promoting the positive educational, social, emotional and behavioral development of children attending Hamilton Central School District.

At the event, there will be food, drink and gas specials all day, including:

Free single scoop ice cream cones

Free hot coffee/tea

99-cent Stewart’s Shops 20-ounce sodas and 16-ounce and 20-ounce Refreshers

99-cent Make Your Own Hot Dogs and roller grill items

$1 off half gallons of ice cream and half gallons or gallons of milk

10 cents off all gas, including diesel

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.