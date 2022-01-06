Groceries to Gourmet, Gopuff Delivered Big in 2021

The year saw the online delivery platform introduce itself to more large markets while diners discovered new Gopuff Kitchen and its pizza.

Fresh new data from Gopuff reveals what consumers ordered on the platform throughout 2021. Not only was it a big year for Gopuff, from strategic acquisitions to international expansions and new vertical launches, it was a busy year for Gopuff customers, as well.

In 2021 Gopuff introduced its one-of-a-kind Gopuff experience to some of the largest markets in the world, from New York City to London, launched fresh food from Gopuff Kitchen and so much more. None of this would have been possible without Gopuff’s loyal customers. In honor of those folks, Gopuff took a look back at what they ordered in the adventure that was the year 2021.

Gopuff’s top customer placed 582 orders, trying more than 360 different products. Their go-to item was Babybel Mini Original Cheese. The second most active customer of the year placed an impressive 549 orders and sampled more than 60 different products, almost half of which were different alcohols. Their beverage of choice? Truly Hard Lemonade.

And coming in third place, one customer ordered 534 times. That’s still more than once per day. They made the most of every order and Gopuff’s assortment, trying 364 different products across 60 different categories. Now that is someone who loves a little variety!

Dessert was top-of-mind for people: Gopuff delivered nearly 12 million scoops of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. Ice cream aside, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (king size, no less) was one of most popular products on Gopuff this year, with customers devouring over 1.7 million king cups. Stacked up, they’d tower over the Eiffel Tower more than 65 times over.

Gopuff customers loved getting their buzz on with White Claw and Truly, making them the No.1 and No. 2 most popular alcohol brands, respectively, on Gopuff in 2021. Gopuff delivered enough of these spiked seltzers in 2021 to fill an Olympic swimming pool.

Variety was key: The top grocery brands on Gopuff ranged from Hillshire Farms to Chobani yogurt; top pet products ranged from cat food to bully sticks and top health products ranged from Tylenol caplets to digital thermometers.

Baby products were popular: Gopuff delivered enough diapers to change the diaper of every baby born in NYC in 2021, about a dozen times. The customer who purchased the most baby products placed more than 110 orders and was a die-hard for Pampers, ordering more than 1,500 diapers. They also ordered nearly 13,000 baby wipes.

The full report is available online at Gopuff’s blog page.