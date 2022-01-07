QuickChek’s Newest Location Features Updated Foodservice Menu

The 5,856-square-foot, Hamilton Township, N.J., store doubles down on comfort food, with selections like Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese bowls, hot soups and meatloaf sandwiches.

The Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based QuickChek has opened a new 5,856-square-foot store with fuel located in Hamilton Township, N.J., near the entrance to the Amtrak-New Jersey Transit.

The new store opened on Dec. 30 at 704 Sloan Ave. and features a contemporary new white and brick exterior design with a green tower with a large green “Q” to complement an innovative “Fresh to Go” interior layout designed to enhance the shopping experience for busy people on the go.

“The opening of our new Hamilton Township store enables us to meet the demand for safe, convenient shopping and fuel service in the area and will also be very beneficial to those utilizing the transit center and the Northeast Corridor Line,” said QuickChek Vice President of Marketing & Operations Don Leech.

The new store creates 35-45 new local jobs, including eight management positions. Each new QuickChek location typically generates approximately $1 million in tax revenues, adding to its positive impact on the community.

Additionally, QuickChek has raised more than $6.2 million since 2009 to support a variety of causes benefiting families, children and veterans. The company is a year-round support of local food banks, aiding those in need, especially during the holiday season.

As part of its grand opening, QuickChek will donate 25 cents for every sub, sandwich and wrap sold in the store from Dec. 30-Jan. 27 to the Hamilton Township Recreational Baseball Association Little League.

The new store will offer many new, one-stop shopping amenities inside and outside the store, including 16 fueling positions offering high-quality fuel at value prices.

More than half of the new store will be dedicated to freshly prepared food and beverages, including QuickChek’s guaranteed fresh-brewed hot and iced coffees, to meet the needs of today’s fast-casual shopper. The store’s new look — and winter menu — will be very appealing.

The new store design and innovation features include:

An open floor plan featuring earth tone colors, clean sightlines and spacious stand-alone food displays, as well as consumer-friendly expansive aisles

An extensive display of freshly-made QuickChek grab-and-go food and market items

A new foodservice menu, featuring extensions to the popular Portuguese roll lineup of signature six-inch and 12-inch original recipe QuickChek sub sandwiches and wraps, custom-made with flavorful ingredients and fresh meats and cheeses

A daily rotation of freshly-prepared, never-frozen QuickChek soups

A wide selection of healthy baked snacks and fresh-cut fruit

Fresh QuickChek baked goods made in-store

Indoor seating counters that offer phone and laptop charging stations and free WiFi

“We believe in letting you choose your convenience, whether you shop in-store, mobile-order through the QuickChek Rewards app for store or curbside pickup, delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats, or on the go,” added Leech.

The new Hamilton Township store will be open 24 hours a day, enabling consumers to create made-to-order breakfast items, including English Muffin Breakfast sandwiches and oven-toasted fresh QuickChek subs, wraps and salads, as well as personalized hot and cold beverages exactly as they want them or freshly prepared ready-to-go items, any time of day or night.

Amenities include no-fee ATMs, which provide additional added value to consumers; indoor seating for 11 people and outdoor seating for 16; 16 fueling positions; and ample parking with 69 parking spaces.

With 57% of consumers saying they’re interested in comfort food, especially millennial and Gen Z diners, QuickChek’s new winter menu will meet these cravings. Selections range from the Ultimate Italian sub, Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese bowls, bowls of freshly prepared hot soups and meatloaf sandwiches.

QuickChek’s coffee wall features a large variety of fresh-brewed hot and iced coffees, as well as teas, hot chocolates and decadent smoothies. Grand opening promotions include free hot or iced QuickChek coffee offered to all patrons for a limited time.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek operates 160 stores, including 94 locations with fuel, throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.