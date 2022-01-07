What Are the Most Popular Health and Beauty Items at C-Stores?

Categories such as pain relief, travel sets and ear care all saw an increase in dollar sales in 2021.

When considering which health and beauty aid (HBA) products to sell at your c-store, keep in mind: Numbers don’t lie. Up-to-date, c-store-specific data is important in tracking ever-evolving consumer trends.

So, what are the most popular, best-selling HBA products in convenience stores?

According to NielsenIQ statistics for the convenience store channel for the 52-week period ending Nov. 20, 2021, the largest HBA categories in terms of dollar sales were:

Pain Relief , at just over $348 million, a 6.2% increase

, at just over $348 million, a 6.2% increase Vitamins and Supplements , at just over $284 million, a 9.3% increase

, at just over $284 million, a 9.3% increase Upper Respiratory , at nearly $248 million, which was flat over the same period in 2020

, at nearly $248 million, which was flat over the same period in 2020 GI Care , at just under $125 million, up by 9.6%

, at just under $125 million, up by 9.6% Medical Accessories , which notched sales of slightly more than $1 million dollars, a 30.7% increase over the previous year

, which notched sales of slightly more than $1 million dollars, a 30.7% increase over the previous year Travel Sets , at more than $986,000, saw the biggest increase, 18.1%

, at more than $986,000, saw the biggest increase, 18.1% Adult Incontinence Products , which had sales of nearly $579,000, a 26.6% increase

, which had sales of nearly $579,000, a 26.6% increase Ear Care, which registered sales of almost $212,000, but with an increase year over year of 21.7%

Results in other categories included Sun Care, with just over $14 million in sales and an 11.9% increase; Hand & Body Lotion, with sales in excess of $14 million and a 2.7% drop; Feminine Care, which saw sales of just under $46 million dollars, representing a 9.2% increase; Sexual Health, which registered sales just under $122 million, up by 0.3%; Oral Hygiene, with sales of just under $129 million dollars, a 4.8% increase; and Eye Care, which registered sales slightly under $62 million, up 5.0%.

The categories that saw the biggest declines year-over-year in convenience stores nationwide were: Bath & Shower, at just over $45 million, down 59.5%; Facial Skin Care, with sales of almost $2.3 million, down 35.5%; First Aid, with sales of more than $110,000, which was down 34.2% year over year; and Sleeping and Alertness Aids, which notched sales of almost $13 million, a decrease of 11%.