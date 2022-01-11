Love’s to Open More Than 40 New Locations in 2022

In 2021, the company opened 38 new locations, added over 3,000 truck parking spaces and donated several million dollars.

Love’s Travel Stops announced plans to open more than 40 locations and add more than 3,000 truck parking spaces and 3,000 jobs in 2022.

The announcement follows a challenging but successful 2021. The company opened 38 new locations, added over 3,000 truck parking spaces and donated several million dollars to support its core customer — professional truck drivers, sick and homeless children, veterans, and more.

“This year, we will continue to improve the amenities and services our customers have come to love and expect when they stop at our locations; new features will also be added that we think will wow them,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Our customers and team members made last year a great one, and we expect the same for this year, as we continue to get customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

Some additional expected highlights for 2022 include:

Opening more than 20 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, which continues to be the nation’s largest oil change and preventive maintenance network with the most comprehensive roadside coverage for professional drivers and 1,500 maintenance bays and 420 locations across the country

Continuing to enhance the Love’s Connect mobile app with new features

Expanding the Love’s-branded product line and introducing new fresh and hot food offerings, including salad, sandwich and breakfast items made fresh daily

Adding new products to Love’s Mobile to Go Zone, the largest selection of today’s technology on the highway

Increasing fueling options across the U.S. through Trillium, a leading provider of alternative and renewable fuel supply, design, installation and operations

Love’s Travel Stops has 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 34,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.