McDade Products, G Medical Tests and Services Provide Retailers With at-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

In response to a national shortage of COVID-19 test options, Pittsburgh, Pa.-based McDade Products LLC has partnered with G Medical Tests and Services, a division of G Medical Innovations, to make several million FDA EUA-approved COVID-19 PCR collection kit tests available for retailers to sell by the end of January.

McDade Products is a division of McDade Group, a specialty sales, marketing and distribution company serving the U.S. retail industry.

McDade Products is now accepting orders for the co-branded LiveNow PCR Collection Kit, which will retail for $9.99. The diagnostic PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test detects the presence or absence of SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Users register with the lab online, collect a nasal swab sample at home, and send the sample to the CLIA-certified lab with the pre-paid return pack. On average, tests results are available online within 24 hours from the time the sample is received.

“For decades, we’ve been committed to empowering clinicians and patients to better manage their health outcomes. By partnering with McDade Products, we can make our SARS-CoV2 certified lab testing accessible and convenient for customers and retailers nationwide,” said Dr. Yacov Geva, President, and CEO of G Medical Innovations.

“As a trusted and established next-generation mobile health and e-health company that provides clinical and consumer medical-grade health monitoring solutions, G Medical Innovations enables us to offer our retail customers with an end-to-end solution to address the national shortage of reliable COVID-19 diagnostic tests,” said Michael McDade, CEO of McDade Products LLC.

Visit www.mcdadegrp.com to place orders for the LiveNow PCR Collection Kits.

Founded in 1994, McDade Group is a growing and dynamic sales, marketing, and distribution services company. The company has expanded to provide solutions in distribution, category management, full-service merchandising and consulting across the U.S. retail industry. Many of the world’s leading CPG manufacturers rely on the ability of McDade Group to build strong industry relationships and deliver services, insights and expertise for hundreds of their products.

G Medical Innovations is a next-generation mobile health (mHealth) and e-health company that develops and markets clinical and consumer medical-grade health monitoring solutions and offers end-to-end support for e-health projects.