Topo Chico Hard Seltzer launched its highly anticipated Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer in select regional markets and its variety pack nationwide. Inspired by the taste of the popular cocktail recipe made famous by Texas bartenders, Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer features real lime juice and a refreshing, crisp taste.

Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer can be found in stores across Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The drink comes in a single-flavor, 12-pack of 12-ounce slim cans, with each can containing 4.7% ABV and 100 calories.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

www.molsoncoors.com