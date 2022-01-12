Sound Payments Offering Same-Day EMV Upgrade for Independents

Company says pump retrofit is easy and affordable, making a variety of payment methods compatible with new EMV requirements and offering a promotion that saves on installation.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based digital fuel payment and forecourt consultants Sound Payments recently announced a new promotion to help encourage independent stations to upgrade their pumps to accept EMV/chip cards and prevent fraudulent activity. The promotion also works in conjunction with station marketers, servicers and resellers, and provides 50% off installation costs.

“Station owners are busy, multitaskers and cost is a major concern for them,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “There are still a high number of stations that haven’t upgraded, and we are providing an option for them that is very simple and affordable.”

The company’s Sound Easy Pump is a semi-integrated secure solution that can easily and cost-effectively enable EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. It supports a spectrum of contactless payment options: via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN. Sound Payments said its solution is one third of the cost of comparable options in the market and also does not have requirements such as replacing an in-store POS system.

“It is exciting for our company to emerge into the petroleum industry as a technology leader doing great things for c-stores and gas stations across the U.S.,” said Mike White, senior vice president of the Sound Payment’s petroleum channel. “We can help owners by protecting their stations from fraud and doing so with no interference to their business – we are in and out in a matter of a few hours.”

The promotion provides half off, which includes installation on the first station and up to four fueling points. Hardware, monthly operational and travel costs are not included in the offer, but are much lower than other industry solutions. The owner must commit to a minimum of a four-pump installation. It cannot be combined with other offers. The offer is valid until Feb. 28, 2022, and is retroactive for customers signed as of Jan. 1, 2022.

Sound Payments’ disruptive EMV technology is the first of many planned Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to come in the petroleum industry and is working on opportunities beyond the forecourt, including electric vehicle charging stations, air, vacuum machines, carwash, and drive-thru, bringing all of this together on one platform and dashboard.

Sound Payments has a diverse group of professionals with decades of experience in the petroleum and payments industries. The company creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries.