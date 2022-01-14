GPM Investments Ready With Winter Deals

Virginia-based chain’s family of stores to take the chill off the season with Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day deals and fas Rewards bonus points.

GPM Investments announced its winter season promotions, running through March 29, including winter deals that will help customers save on essentials for Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day, as well as extra savings for enrolled fas Rewards members.

GPM’s winter deals make any one of its 18-banner family of stores a destination for customers looking to stock up on snacks and drinks for Super Bowl Sunday. Highlights include:

Two for $10 Coke (12- and 15-packs, all varieties); plus 100 points for enrolled fas REWARDS card

Two for $8 Doritos and Tostitos XXL all varieties; plus 100 points for enrolled fas REWARDS card

One whole pizza and Coke two-liter bundle for $10.99 (a $5 savings) for enrolled fas REWARDS members

The company’s deals will also help customers satisfy their sweet tooth and gather up treats ahead of Valentine’s Day. Highlights include:

Buy two get one free Dove, Twix, M&M’s and Milky Way bars (share size, all varieties); plus three cents off per gallon for enrolled fas REWARDS card

Enrolled fas REWARDS members get an extra sweet deal: $1 chocolate bars (standard size, all varieties)

As a part of the GPM’s winter offerings, select stores will sell Hostess Valentine’s Day-themed desserts. There will also be a novelty display offering Valentine’s Day-themed items available through Feb. 14. Contents include Valentine’s Day glasses, jewelry, pop-up and jumbo Valentine’s Day cards, plush toys, key chains and more.

“This season’s deals offer the perfect opportunity for our customers to stock up on winter essentials,” said GPM Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing Ruth Ann Lilly. “As the weather gets cooler and important events such as the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day draw closer, we’re excited to provide our customers with money saving opportunities to fulfill their snack sharing and gift giving needs.”

GPM Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., a family of community brands, based in Richmond, a., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM has approximately 3,100 locations comprised of approximately 1,415 company-operated stores and 1,675 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.