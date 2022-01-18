Chobani released its new plant-based coffee creamers, made with a blend of plant-based ingredients which are vegan-friendly; dairy- and lactose-free; and contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. Chobani Plant-Based Creamers are available in Sweet & Creamy, French Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut and Caramel Macchiato.

Chobani also announced the launch of a fan-inspired and fan-picked coffee creamer flavor called Sizzlin’ Brown Sugar. Chobani brought the flavor to life using fresh cream, adding only milk, cane sugar and a touch of natural flavoring to make this salty and sweet coffee complement. This limited-time, dairy-based coffee creamer is also on shelves now.

Chobani

www.chobani.com