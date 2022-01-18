Rotten Robbie Deploys Battery-Integrated EV Charging in Silicon Valley

The charger, located at Rotten Robbie's San Jose c-store, will meet current and future demand from local and long-distance visitors.

Rotten Robbie partnered with FreeWire Technologies to provide customers with electric vehicle (EV) charging at Rotten Robbie’s San Jose, Calif., location. The deployment is Rotten Robbie’s first EV charger, and Silicon Valley’s first publicly accessible Boost Charger, FreeWire’s battery-integrated ultrafast charger.

Rotten Robbie, a family-owned business operating for over eight decades, recognized the opportunity to provide fast charging for its customers and sought a product that was flexible and cost-effective to enter the charging market.

“The Bay Area has a high concentration of EV drivers, and we are thrilled to be working alongside FreeWire to deliver a premium charging experience to this large, and growing, customer base,” said Rotten Robbie President Erin Graziosi. “We’re providing high-power charging to customers without extensive infrastructure upgrade costs and lower ongoing energy costs. These benefits enable us to quickly and cost-effectively provide best-in-class charging to our customers.”

California has the greatest concentration of EV drivers in the country at 42% of registrations of EVs nationwide. The area is home to local EV innovators such as Tesla, Lucid, Rivian and others that have been influential in spurring the global movement towards electrified transportation.

Rotten Robbie is adopting similarly innovative charging technology by deploying FreeWire’s battery-integrated ultrafast EV charger, Boost Charger, at its location. FreeWire’s ability to plug into the existing low-power utility source and deliver high-power is ideal for rapid deployment to meet the growing customer demand. The units can be installed in hours without requiring time-consuming and expensive grid upgrades.

The Rotten Robbie site at 1202 Oakland Road is conveniently located off major highways US 101 and I-580, catering to both local and long-distance visitors. Drivers will receive approximately 100 miles of range in 15 minutes with the 120-kilowatt chargers. With two chargers located on-site, and the ability to charge two EVs simultaneously, the installment is sized to meet current and future demand. When charging their vehicles, EV drivers can occupy their time on site with amenities, including a modern convenience store and restrooms.

Family-owned Rotten Robbie operates 36 fueling station and convenience store locations throughout Northern California, primarily in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.