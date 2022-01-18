Sugar-Free Raspberry Lemonade Mountain Dew

MTN DEW released MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. The new raspberry lemonade flavor with zero sugar is the latest addition to a growing list of MTN DEW sugar-free offerings. MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar follows MTN DEW SPARK, which was introduced a year ago and rolled out to convenience stores in limited quantities.

Both MTN DEW SPARK and the new MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar can be found nationwide where DEW beverages are sold and online in 20-ounce single bottles, 12-ounce single cans and 12-packs, amongst a variety of other single and multipack sizes.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com